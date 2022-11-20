The Kaduna State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (KADRUWASSA) says the state is on track to achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2025.

Mr Shehu Ladan, Director-General, KADRUWASSA, stated this at the commemoration of the 2022 World Toilet Day in Kaduna.

Ladan, who was represented by the agency’s Secretary and Legal Adviser, Mr Mohammed Ali, said that the state had recorded significant progress in the promotion of the use of toilets.

He said that the campaign was to encourage households to use toilets to prevent preventable diseases caused by open defecation.

“Our key message is that safely managed sanitation protects ground water from human waste pollution.

“Therefore, when we use toilets, we are not only saving ourselves from preventable diseases, but also saving the universe.

“Let us work together to save our generation and the generations yet unborn,” he said.

Also, Mr Haliru Birninyero, Deputy Director, Sanitation, KADRUWASSA, said that so far, Kaura, Jaba and Giwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state had been certified open defecation free.

Birninyero added that four additional LGAs – Jema’a, Soba, Kudan and Kauru were awaiting final validation by the National Task Group on Sanitation.

District Head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Mahmud Tahir, said addressing the problem of toilet would significantly curb the menace of open defecation.

Mr Yakubu Jarimee, Council Chairman, Kaduna South Local Government. Council, emphasised the need for good sanitation and hygiene for promotion of good health.

Jarimee, who was represented by the Council Vice Chairman, Mr Nehemiah Karik, added that the council would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to curb open defecation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Toilet Day is being celebrated on Nov. 19 annually, to create awareness on the benefits of having and using toilets in homes, communities and public places. (NAN)