From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Kaduna state university of Nigeria has agreed to partner with the Crown University International Chartered Inc. with aim of promoting academic excellence in the country.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by both institutions which was officially sealed on the 4th August,2021, is said to be for Credit Transfer, Reciprocal Arrangement, International conferences, seminar, workshop, training and research at all level of studies.

The Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Prof. Bashiru Aremu while relating this to journalists said the objective of the partnership is to articulate and promote academic excellence in the country through joint training and research by both institutions.

The significant of the signing is to formally resolve that the two bodies have a partnership for Credit Transfer, Reciprocal Arrangement which would entail training and research at all level of studies.

In his words, “the partnership shall include training for capacity building in identified areas of special need such as: Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well.

“The two Institutions shall therefore undertake to pursue regular exchange of their respective practices and methods in training and research and other fields of common interest; intensify discussion between their staffs to look for solutions to the problems of either or both parties; and deploy all necessary efforts to ensure funding of activities from this partnership.