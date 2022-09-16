An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre jointly built and equipped by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Kaduna State University (KASU) was inaugurated at the school’s campus on Thursday.

The centre, provided by the duo through 50 per cent equity funding each, has four lecture halls of 120-seat capacity each.

Head of NAICOM’s Kaduna Zonal Office, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar, who represented the National Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Thomas Sunday, said the project was part of NAICOM’s corporate social responsibility.

He added that the support was also part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the university to promote the development of education in the state and in the country.

“NAICOM is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation, and control of insurance business in Nigeria.

“It is also mandated to protect insurance policy holders, beneficiaries and third parties to insurance contracts.

“The commission is also contributing to educational programmes for the development of the country,’’ he said.

In his remarks, acting vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, commended NAICOM for the support and expressed optimism of a stronger partnership between KASU and the Commission.

Ashafa said that the facility, which would increase access to ICT facilities in the university, would be put to good use, particularly in the area of training and conduct of computer-based examinations.

“The management of the university is looking forward to more collaboration with NAICOM in increasing the frontiers of knowledge in the area of ICT and other skills areas that would solve societal problems,’’ he said.

Ashafa added that the university was working toward introducing a post-graduate programme in insurance to deepen collaboration with the Commission. (NAN)