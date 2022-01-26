From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to residents of Kauru, and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas of the state to stop reprisal attacks, saying it had cost the communities 387 lives within two years.

There was a farmer-herder clash that led to the death of one person in the area on Tuesday, generating tension for reprisal attacks.

The governor, on Wednesday, reiterated his call to the people of the two local government areas to maintain recourse to the law and avoid generalisations that keep complicating the security situation in the two councils.

The governor, who was represented by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security, at an emergency security meeting involving traditional rulers, religious and community leaders from the councils at the palace of Agwatyap, A̠tak Njei, Zangon Kataf local government, stated that in two years, 387 lives were lost due to attacks among Atyap, Fulani, Chawai, Irigwe and Hausa communities in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

The commissioner, who was accompanied to the meeting with heads of security agencies said: ‘We are here on behalf of the Governor following the renewed killings in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas. It is a big setback but we will not relent.

‘We are reiterating our appeal for recourse to the law and avoidance of generalizations. These killings and counter killings are unjustifiable.

‘For instance, in 2020, 114 citizens were killed in Zangon Kataf and 28 in Kauru, and in 2021, 186 were killed in Zangon Kataf and 59 in Kauru and if you put the figures, we lost 387 people in these two councils. In 2021, 100 citizens incurred gunshot injuries in the two councils, 77 in Zangon Kataf and 23 in Kauru.

‘This is aside, houses and settlements burnt, farms destroyed, cattle killed and collapse of the rural economy affecting all the communities.

‘We must rise to the occasion and put a stop to all these challenges, arising from the behaviour of a few elements on all sides. Let us reason together and avert this needless bloodshed.’

The member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna Magaji, in his remarks supported the appeal for recourse to the law and collective campaign and peace in the locations.

In their separate remarks, the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya, and Res-Tsam (Chief of Chawai) Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed corroborated calls for peace and pledge their commitment to support security forces in their moves for sustainable peace and development.

The chairman of Zangon Kataf local government, Hon Francis Sani and his Kauru Local Government Area counterpart, Hon Bashir Dawaki, commended Governor El-Rufai for dispatching a high powered delegation to the areas following the renewed killings and counter killings.

The Commander, Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Col Tony Opurum, expressed concern over the incessant killings and lawlessness being experienced.

He said the military will continue to work hard in containing threats to peace in his area of responsibility.

ACP Danladi Ibrahim, Area Commander, Kafanchan Police Area Command, said the police will continue to be neutral and prosecute anyone found guilty.

The meeting ended with all sides agreeing to deepen the campaign for peace and continue the engagements in all communities.

The participants unanimously appealed to the Kaduna State Government to resolve the land tussle lingering in Zangon Kataf since the 1992 crisis.

The Kaduna State Government thanked the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) for accepting to organise peace and security engagements in the two local government areas starting from February 2021.