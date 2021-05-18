From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to exercise calm and restraint in its engagement with the Kaduna State government.

In a statement signed by the NGF chairman and Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi, they called for cautious introspection on the part of Labour, noting that no meaningful progress of any kind has ever been achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.

The governors reminded the NLC that its actions could become counter-productive especially as the last year 2020, had adversely affected workers socially and economically.

The NGF advised the workers union to explore the already open avenue of rapprochement that the Kaduna State government has provided to resolve the matter and join the State to evolve a convivial working environment that is befitting for all.

The NGF also calls on the NLC to be open-minded towards the altruistic intention of the staff audit that the Kaduna State is embarking upon to sanitise the State’s workforce and make it more productive. “This should not be seen as a witch-hunt or an attempt to unnecessarily downsize the civil service.

“As we all know, all States are at present going through difficult times and the most feasible option will be for each State to device its own response to its unique challenges without undermining the rights of individuals to seek redress,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, governors will hold their 30th teleconference meeting on Wednesday, to address matters arising from a variety of challenges such as the ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10, the third wave of COVID-19, an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS), report among other things.

In a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the meeting which will be the seventh this year, will be virtual as usual.