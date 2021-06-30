By Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of attack by police on students who staged a peaceful protest over hike in school fees by the Kaduna State Government on Monday leading to the death of one student, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, vowed that nothing would stop it from launching its nationwide strike action planned for the state.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said mobilisation was in top gear and the target was to ensure that Kaduna State government stopped its treatment of workers as slaves.

The NLC President in a release titled “Kaduna workers are not slaves – They have rights” claimed it had been tales of sorrow, tears and blood from Kaduna State, especially as occasioned by increasing waves of kidnapping, banditry, general insecurity, mass sack of workers and killing of students peacefully protesting the hike in school fees at Gidan Waya, Kaduna State.

He alleged that the trend was encouraged by the neo-liberal policies of Kaduna State Government.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.