Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KadSUBEB) on Wednesday opened financial bids for the 2017-2019 UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects in the state in the presence of the bidders, observers and other relevant stakeholders.

The Board had on September 28 opened 980 technical version of the bids in 231 slots for the N7 billion 2017, 2018 and 2019 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention projects held at the 1,000 sitting capacity, Kaduna State University (KASU).

Welcoming the stakeholders at the event held at a hotel in Kaduna, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Tijjani Muhammed Abdullahi, said the board adopted proactive measures to ensure transparency in the exercise.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tijjani, who chaired the process appreciated stakeholders in ways and manners they have conducted themselves since the technical bid opening in September.

He clarified that the bid processes for the 2017 and 2018 projects which began earlier was suspended due to some hitches but were now readded in the ongoing exercise, hence, the three years process at once.

Some of the projects to be covered include the construction of classrooms of two-storey buildings, renovation of classrooms, the supply of furniture, construction of boreholes and provision of other facilities.

“The funds for the execution of the projects have been accessed and currently at the bank, awaiting the completion of the bidding and contract award processes.

“We are going to be open and transparent in all the processes, and carry every stakeholder along for transparency and accountability,” he said.

Some of the bidders at the event described the process as fair and transparent so far.

Regional Manager, IBS Infrastructure Limited, Anas Ahmed Danbaba, who represented his company at the event described the process as “fair and transparent”.

“It’s fair and transparent enough. Our company is bidding for two different lots in two different categories of B and C (the SUBEB intervention projects). We went for 2017 and 2019 bids”, he said.

Another bidding company, Fromeb Associates Limited, represented by Arc. Kenn Ukachi expressed confidence in the exercise is far.

“The process has been transparent right from the initial technical bidding that we did in KASU in September. This is better compared with what we have seen in other bid processes like this. They got it right this time around and I give them kudos for that.

Secretary, Lodoni Company Nig. Limited, a bidding company, Cynthia Mark Kure, who stood-in for her company said, “So far, the process is fair. Everything is transparent as you can see for yourself. We hope this tempo will be maintained till the end”.