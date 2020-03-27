The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has suspended the collection and opening of bids for the execution of 2017 and 2018 Universal Basic Education (UBE) Intervention Projects earlier scheduled for March 31.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Abdullahi Sani said in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, that the decision followed the quarantine order issued by the state government, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Sani explained that the board had advertised bids for the execution of the projects in the national dailies on March 4, 2020.

He added that the deadline for the submission and public opening of the bids was earlier scheduled to hold on the March 31, but had to be postponed in compliance with the quarantine order.

“The government had explained that the imposition of the curfew throughout the state became necessary following the noncompliance of certain measures that were earlier put in place to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“Therefore, all prospective bidders are advised to suspend submissions until further notice. The board regrets any inconveniences this change might have caused,” the chairman said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects to be executed includes the construction of 416 classrooms and rehabilitation of 718 others.

Others are construction of 43 ECCDE Games Village and the procurement of 54 mattresses, as well as TV, DVDs, generator and toys for 65 ECCDE classes.

Contracts would also be awarded for the construction of 14 2-cubicle VIP toilets, 60 boreholes, and the supply of 29,758 teachers and pupil’s furniture.

Other projects include sports and agricultural development. (NAN)