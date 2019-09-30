A Kaduna-based sweet maker, Malam Abdulkarimu Usman has urged the state government to support local sweet producers with machines and better packaging, to create more jobs for the youths and women in the state.

The 50-year-old businessman made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at Rigasa, Kaduna State.

NAN reports that the local sweet, popularly known as “Alewa”, is made of sugar, ginger, cloves, pepper and a black plump like fruit, known as Dinya.

“As you can see, we make the sweets manually with no machine and no good packaging.

“If the government can assist us in these areas, it will help us a great deal,” he said.

Usman noted that he had 50 workers at the moment, including apprentices, distributors and producers.

According to him, he has been able to acquire a house and a motorcycle from the business.

He urged the youths to engage in business, no matter how little, to be self-employed. (NAN)