Christian leaders and parents of the kidnapped students of the School engaged in over three hours of prayers for God to intervene over the situation of the embattled students.

The prayer session which was organized by the Kaduna Baptist Conference had many church leaders, sympathizers who offered prayers to God to touch the hearts of the abductors of the students to release them unconditionally.

Various speakers during the prayer session encouraged the parents, school management to be strong and not to loose hope over the situation.

In her short speech with tears, the Principal of the school, Mrs Florence Tuga who was rushed to the hospital on the day that the students were kidnapped, urged mothers to pray by touching their breasts and wombs and seek for God’s Intervention as mothers.

Widows, widowers, mothers, orphans and pastors took turns to pray for the safe release of the students.

President Nigerian Baptist Convention Rev. Israel Akanji disclosed that Baptist all over the world are also praying simultaneously for God’s Intervention and for the safe release of the students.

Meanwhile, the bandits have rejected nine bags of rice sent to them by the school management, saying that it must be 20 bags as requested.