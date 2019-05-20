Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Thousands of Zaria residents, in Kaduna State, at the weekend, protested over-billing, debt recovery and irregular supply of electricity in many parts of the town.

They described Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC)’s action as defrauding and intimidation and have threatened legal action.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, the residents’ spokesman, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, said the action became necessary following recent issuance of notice letter to the consumers by KEDC within Zaria metropolis.

‘’We have received a notice from the company titled: ‘’demand letter and notice of withdrawal of electricity supply to your premises which is intimidating , and attempt to defraud the consumers ’’

Ibrahim said the notice was part of the continues exploitation and intimidating attitude of the company to the teaming consumers in Zaria.

The notice was signed by an employee on bealf of the management and copied to Police DPOs, Community leaders and local government chairpersons. Ibrahim argued that there had never been a reliable measurement of electricity consumption by the customers as the company only charges by over-estimation, “sometimes write with a pen, the amount they want a consumer to pay.”