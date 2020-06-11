Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Palpable tension of possible reprisal attacks mounted on Thursday over a lifeless body of a local farmer discovered on a farmland in Zango-Kataf community of Kaduna State.

The farmer whose name was not known at the time of this report, was said to have gone to the farm Wednesday morning, but his kinsmen did not see him return home at the expected time, while night had fallen.

To this end, a search party which was said to have been organised by the locals, moved to the farmland and found the farmer lying dead.

Enraged by this development, youths in Zango-Kataf were said to have vowed to retaliate the killing of the farmer should any group or individual was found in connection with the alleged heinous murder.

When our Correspondent contacted the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, through SMS message, he did not respond

However, Aruwan posted on his Facebook vwall, saying, “I will be unable to return all calls but troops and operatives are right now on the situation in Zango Kataf LGA and parts of Kauru LGA; they are working round the clock.

“I have also joined the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in transit to the locations”.