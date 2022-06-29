From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Terrorists in the late hours of Tuesday invaded Sabon Gero a community in Millennium City, Kaduna, killing a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander and a resident of the area.

This was even as it was said that 16 residents including a medical doctor and his family members were abducted in the area.

The terrorists it was gathered stormed the community on motorcycles at about 10 pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that the JTF commander and other members immediately opened fire at the rampaging terrorists, not knowing that they were very close to them.

“The terrorists opened fire and hit the commander on his legs and he fell down and they shot him on the head, shattering his skull. While a resident that was also hit with a bullet died on the way to the hospital.

According to a source who pleaded for anonymity, two people lost their lives, sixteen were abducted, while, and six were rescued during the attack.

He said the bandits might have targeted the house of a medical doctor in the area as they went straight to his residence and abducted him and six members of his family.

“They stormed other houses and abducted nine other people,” he added.

A member of the JTF who gave his name as Isa Usman confirmed that their commander had been killed by the terrorists.

“We took his corpse to his wife and later buried him”, he said.

A resident in the area, Jacob Isa said the situation could have been worst as they quickly informed neighbouring communities who came out to chase the terrorists.

“That was how we were able to rescue six abducted persons”. He said.

As of the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.