From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Terrorists have killed one of the two Catholic priests kidnapped penultimate week in Lere local government area of Kaduna State.

Out of the two priests, Reverend Father John Mark Cheitnum was killed, and his decomposing body was found on Tuesday.

However, Reverend Father Donatus Cleopas escaped from the terrorists’ den unhurt.

They were abducted on July 15, 2022 by terrorists at Yadin Gura in Lere Local Government of the State.

A statement on Tuesday by the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, said, “Sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our Diocese, we wish to announce that Reverend Father Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and has reunited with us.

“However, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop, Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announce the gruesome murder of Very Reverend Father John Mark Cheitnum.

Father John Mark Cheitnum who was abducted from the rectory of Christ the King Parish, Yadin Garu, Lere local government area of Kaduna State was brutally killed by his abductors on the same day of his abduction, Friday, 15th July, 2022.

“His corpse was later discovered already decomposing on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022.

“Until his death, Reverend Father Cheitnum was the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jema’a Local Government Area of the State”.

Catholic priests in Kaduna State have come under attack by armed bandits in recent times.