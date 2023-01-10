From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Terrorists in large number stormed two communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed scores of security personnel comprising of the civil defense, police, soldiers and members of the vigilante at a check point in the area penultimate Sunday.

A resident of the area Abubakar Kakangi told newsmen Monday night that the affected communities are Kubau village and unguwan Zakara village.

According to Kakangi, the terrorists had earlier sealed an agreement with the communities where they allowed the locals to farm without being attacked.

However, the terrorists usually passed through the villages to sell stolen cows which the security were not happy with the development.

“Three weeks ago, the security killed a boy who was looking after their cattle. The bandits were not happy over the murder of the local boy, he declared.

“On Sunday the bandits stormed Aka security checkpoint along Birnin-Gwari to Kakangi/Randagi road of Western part of Birnin-Gwari LGA

“The attack took place around 2:00pm. The bandits divided themselves into two groups and carried out the attack simultaneously at the two villages where they killed scores of security personnel including the Civil Defence Corps, police, vigilante and soldiers, Kakangi said.

However, other sources said the civil defence personnel were ambushed while escorting an expatriate to a mining site.

It was also gathered that eight of the civil defence personnel were assigned to provide security for the expatriate.

“One person who survived the attack was critical injured. Both the injured person and corpses of the dead were taken to Barau Dikko teaching hospital,” a source said.

However, no information was provided on the expatriate, just as the Spokesman of the Kaduna command of the civil defence declined to comment on the incident, saying a statement would be issued today.