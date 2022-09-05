From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the recent onslaught and bombarding of terrorists’ camps by military troops in the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State, some of the terrorists who probably escaped the military onslaught appeared to have embarked on a revenge mission, kidnapping scores of travellers and locals in the area.

The terrorists were said to have taken over and blocked the hitherto safe leading from Birnin-Gwari to Funtua, in Katsina State.

A press statement by Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) urged the military troops to extend their operations to terrorists’ hideouts in the forests.

The statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, however, commended the government and the troops for combating insecurity in the Birnin-Gwari local government area of the State.

“Regrettably, BEPU observes that the Armed bandits blocked Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road following the earlier surveillance by the GOC and his team. The bandits blocked the road since Thursday, 1st September 2022 which coincides with Birnin-Gwari Market Day, killed a commercial driver and kidnapped scores of travellers who are yet to be freed. The road is still a no-transit zone.

“As it is now, most communities that are along that road such as Kwasa-Kwasa, Marabar Kwasa-Kwasa, Nacibi, Farin Ruwa among others are being deserted for fear of any eventuality.

“Again, the Armed bandits attacked Damari community on Saturday 3rd September 2022 by 10:00 pm where one person was killed and shops looted. This came after the people who were sacked by armed bandits earlier in August had started returning to the community.

“Layin Lasan Community was also attacked by the same armed bandits in the evening on Sunday 4th September 2022 where scores of residents were kidnapped and moved to neighbouring forests. Various communities are continued to be attacked by armed bandits silently and unreported.

“This, therefore, means that, though security personnel were mobilised particularly on Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road which is addressing the level of attacks on travellers on the road, insecurity is worsening along Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road and in many communities, particularly in the Eastern part of the Local Government.

“Strategically, there is a significant need for mobilisation of troops to the Western part of Birnin-Gwari, particularly in the Kakangi and Randagi axis which shares boundaries with Zamfara and Niger States. This is necessary because it has become the escape route for the bandits. In fact, many of these bandits are camping in the Mashigi axis, occupying some sacked communities.

“We, therefore, call on the government to emphasise more on actions.

“While appreciating and commending the renewed effort of Government and our gallant troops, we are appealing for extension of the operation to the terrorists’ hideouts in the forests for restoration of peace for people to live in their communities without fear and intimidation. This is also necessary in order to provide an opportunity for the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the area and for the people to exercise their election franchise.

“Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) appreciates and commends the Government and the gallant Nigerian troops on renewed effort towards combating insecurity in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“The Union witnessed that the new General Officer Commandant (GOC) of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army Kaduna personally led a team of gallant troops and went on ground surveillance on Wednesday 31st August 2022 through Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari and Birnin-Gwari to Funtua roads respectively where some successes were recorded including neutralising and arresting of some bandits who were intercepted in some communities around the roads.

“The effort is commendable and we sincerely appreciate and commend the Government and the Nigerian troops for this achievement and renewed move in combating insecurity in the area.

“It gladdens the Union to observe that more security personnel are mobilised around Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road. This is significantly reducing tension and is a welcomed move towards addressing the problem of persistent attacks on travellers on the Birnin-Gwari to Kaduna road,” the statement said.