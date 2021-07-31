From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-rufai has ordered the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) to demolish nine identified uninhabitable and dilapidated storey buildings and other abandoned structures within five days if the owners failed to rehabilitate such structures.

A statement by the Public Relations Executive of KASUPDA, Nuhu Garba said substandard materials were used in erecting the affected buildings with poor workmanship, thereby making them unstable.

“Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has granted additional five days for the owners of uninhabitable and dilapidated developments to comply with the directive given to them.

“Those developments were identified as unstable, uninhabitable, dilapidated, abandoned, substandard used of materials with poor workmanship and poor quality of building materials.

“In view of this, the authority issued notices to the owners and the notices time frame have expired,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Authority listed nine numbers of developments located in Kaduna metropolis and suburbs.

At the expiration of the notice, the structures hosting the Queen of Peace School, Narayi, a three-storey commercial development, a building at Makera Road, opposite new market storey commercial development, as well as B3 Faskere Street, Kakuri storey commercial/residential development will be demolished, KASUPDA stated.

Other storey buildings to be pulled down included structures at Lliman Road, unguwan mu’azu, one-storey commercial development, and a building at Nnamdi Azikwe Express way, Ungwan Sanusi, one-storey residential/commercial development.

Also, to be pulled down is Gidan Rimi Bus-stop at Badikko, a first floor slab development, Development at Babban Saura, Urban shelter Road, Millennium city, one-storey residential/commercial building, a two-storey building residential belonging to a family popular known as Scorpion along Jos road by Bayajidda as well as a building hosting Guaranty Interior decoration on Ethiopia close, Barnawa phase 1 of Kaduna city.

KASUPDA advised owners to remove their developments accordingly within five(5) days,stressing that, the Authority will not hesitate to take appropriate action against the defaulters at the end of the expiration.

