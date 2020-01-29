Kaduna State is set to host the 2020 President Beach Volleyball Championship for the Senior and U19 Boys and Girls holding from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.

A statement signed by the Secretary General of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Mr Adamu Maikano, enjoined all interested clubs, states, Military and Paramilitary to submit their entries on or before Feb. 14.

Maikano attributed the none organisation of the President Cup to lack of sponsors.

He said that the championship would also help to select players for the senior and underage beach volleyball national teams.

”The tournament, which could not be staged for years was due to lack of sponsors, but has now been revived by the present Musa Nimrod-led board and will be used to select players for the senior and underage beach volleyball national teams”.

The statement also quoted the NVBF president as saying that this year’s edition will assist to discover more talents for the national teams in all age categories.

He said that the participating teams will be motivated and encouraged throughout the period of the championship.

“This year’s edition will also help build teams that will be taking part in the national sports festival at Edo state,” Nimrod said.

According to the statement, the participating teams are expected to arrive Kaduna on Feb. 19. (NAN)