Kaduna State Security Council said security agents have been mandated to strictly enforce the restriction of movement order in the state.

It stressed that the movement restrictions was only relaxed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday said security agencies were mandated to strictly enforce the extant Quarantine Orders on all other days.

“Residents are urged to continue to comply with lockdown conditions, including the restriction of movement, the prohibition of any sort of congregational worship and the ban on any large gathering or social activity of any sort.

“The Kaduna State Government has explained the public health considerations that have informed these measures and appealed to citizens to endure the sacrifices required to protect everyone from COVID-19.

He explained that as part of confidence building measures to reassure residents and uphold law and order, security agencies will be undertaking enhanced patrols across the state.