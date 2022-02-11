From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins in the early hours of Friday assassinated the Director of Operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda.

It was gathered that the gunmen forced their way into the victim’s house located in Barakallahu community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state and killed him.

Confirming the incident to Journalists, the District Head of the community, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, said the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa who are residents of the community have visited the scene of the crime

According to sources in the community, the attackers, after killing the victim, took off without carting away any valuables in the house.

It was also gathered that the suspects attacked a nearby community possibly to divert the attention of members of the community as they conducted their nefarious act.

There was however no casualty in the other attack.

The source said, “This is simply a case of assassination because they went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community, they did not take anything in his house neither did they attack the guard and his wife.

“Even the other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack.

“We have been facing various security breaches in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached on his mobile phone at the time of this report.

Barakallahu community is about five kilometers away from Kaduna metropolis, along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

