Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A cross section of Kaduna traders under the umbrella of Kasuwar Bacci Association of Textile Materials Sellers, on Friday declared support for Governor Nasir El-rufai’s re-lection election bid.

The textile materials dealers described El Rufai as sympathetic, fearless and supportive, hence their decision to vote for him.

The traders who gathered at Government House, Kaduna, also declared support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking through their leader, Umoru Mohammed Mai Sheda, they noted that the governor is a fearless person who is sincere does not play politics with the well being of the people.