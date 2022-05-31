Terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train released a new video, yesterday, showing some of the abducted passengers, who have spent 67 days in captivity, appealing to the Federal Government to come to their rescue.
In the video, the fifth the terrorists would release as proof that the abductees were alive, eight of the passengers were paraded; five men knelt behind three women who sat on a tarpaulin, while a masked man stood behind them with a rifle.
The gunman in a speech in English, the first not delivered in Hausa said: “They (passengers) are appealing to us that they want to talk to the government. So, we’re giving them chance to talk to the Federal Government, so its left for you to listen or abandon them…”
One of the passengers, Maryam Abubakar, spoke first saying she was abducted alongside her husband and four children, and that her sons were seriously sick.
Sadiq, son of Ango Abdullahi, leader of the Northern Elders Forum, spoke next: “We are appealing to the Federal Government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and everyday the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the federal government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”
Another passenger, Gladys was the last to speak and appealed particularly to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to assist hasten their rescue.
“My name is Gladys…I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate at 78/79 law school. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.”
Their abduction took place on March 28 after the terrorists planted explosives on the rail track and immobilised the train around Katari and Rijana axis. At least nine people were killed in the attack while several others were injured.
Leave a Reply