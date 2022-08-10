From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the intervention of Kaduna-based Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train passengers released on Wednesday an additional seven hostages, including the son of a former military administrator (MILAD) of Kano and Benue State, Major General Idris Garba (retd).

Since the abduction of over 60 passengers on March 28, the abductors have been releasing the hostages in batches. So far about 30 are still being held captive.

A statement on Wednesday by Sheikh Gumi’s media aide, Mallam Tukur Mamu, said the cleric prayed for the immediate release of the remaining victims and urged the government to intensify efforts toward achieving their freedom.

Gumi said the delay in releasing the remaining victims is unnecessary as it is achievable once the right approach has been taken.

“Disturbed by the gory videos images of four teenage children belonging to the same family he saw in the last video released by the attackers of the AK9 Train, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi for the first time since the abduction of the innocent passengers of that train over four months ago has reached out to the abductors through his Media Consultant, sent Allah’s messages to them and consistently pleaded with them to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.

“It was learnt that the health condition of two of the teenage children has deteriorated since the flogging incidence that affected their helpless father. A total of additional 7 hostages were therefore released on Wednesday.

“The husband of the four kids is a staff of the National Assembly Commission. There was no intervention from the Commission or NASS on his behalf since the travails began.

“This is to confirm to the world that due to Sheikh Gumi’s efforts and with the support of a serving Senator from the North, (a God-fearing personality that doesn’t have any relationship with the hostages) who chose to remain anonymous that all the family of six have regained their freedom on Wednesday morning.

“Also released is a 60-year-old woman, one Hajia Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

“The names of the six family members that were released are Abubakar Idris Garba who is the father of the four kids, his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba who is 10 years old.

“Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba 7 years, Imran Abubakar Garba 5 years old and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba who is only one and half years.

“The husband, Abubakar is the son of Maj Gen Idris Garba (rtd). Gen. Garba who is now bedridden is an indigene of Niger State and was a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States during the administration of former Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Babangida.

“Sheikh Gumi had also prayed for the immediate release of the remaining victims and urged the government to intensify efforts towards achieving that. He said the delay in releasing the remaining victims is unnecessary and one that is achievable once the right approach has been taken,” the statement read.