From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described the death of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary-General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi as a huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community.

The labour leaders were killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack that happened on Monday.

They were said to be visiting Kaduna on an official assignment when the incident occurred.

According to a statement issued by Ngige’s media team on Wednesday, the minister had in a condolence letter to the union, also described Ozigi as “ a dogged and consummate labour leader,”

Ngige said his tragic death at the unfortunate Kaduna rail terror attack “ is a devastating blow at a time Nigeria’s tripartite is ever united in finding solutions to the bestriding challenges in the world of work, nay the nation at large.”

“We shall all miss his contributions. Ozigi’s self-effacing personality often belied his depth of thought and ideas. His seminal contributions to discussions on labour issues no doubt earned him a place in over two decades of service to unionism starting from the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association where he was Secretary General to joining the Congress in 2012.” He said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased comrades, the Minister further prayed for God’s blessings on the families they left behind.