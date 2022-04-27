From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A female captive said to be 8 months pregnant when she was kidnapped in the ill fated Abuja-Kaduna bound train, was reported to have delivered in the terrorists enclave.

Sources said she was among the 2 pregnant women among the train passengers that were kidnapped.

It was reported that she gave birth at the weekend.

“The woman who was reportedly said to be 8 months pregnant at the time of the attack, gave birth safely after the terrorists were said to have invited a medical personnel to attend to her.”

” The state of health of the baby is however unknown.She gave birth with the aid of doctors brought in by the terrorists,”the source said.