From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s media consultant, Mallam Tukur Mamu has disclosed that kidnappers of the passengers of the ill fated Abuja-Kaduna bound Train on March 28 have concluded plans to marry off one of the female hostages to their leader.

In a statement on Friday, Mamu said the leader of the terrorists has fallen in love with one Azurfa Lois John, and called on the Federal Government and the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to intensify every effort to rescue the embattled lady as quickly as possible.

This was even as he informed that additional four abductees have been released, leaving behind 23 still in captivity.

“This is to alert the federal government and especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu are planning to marry her any moment from now.

“One of the top commanders is said to be in love with her. This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves. Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid the repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.”

He said four more victims have been released. “Amongst those that were released on Friday includes the oldest victim, a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta. She is 90 years old. Also released is her daughter, 53 year old married woman, Adama Atta Aliyu. Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz) and a Sokoto indigene, Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga were also released on Friday,” the statement said.