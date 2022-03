From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said last Monday attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists is an indication that the lives of Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is near worthless.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The opposition party noted that “the successful ambush of the train on the Abuja-Kaduna service by terrorists who killed many Nigerians, abducted scores of others in an operation that lasted for over an hour, again confirms PDP’s stand that the security command and control coordination structure under President Buhari has collapsed.

“More alarming is the fact this particular attack took place within two days of the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the same Kaduna State controlled by an APC government.

“The PDP insists that the complicity of silence by the Buhari administration on the Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train; a development which also validates PDP’s position that the APC administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists.”

It added that “the continued silence and obvious helplessness of the Buhari Presidency on these deadly attacks on our nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

“Ot is callous and unfortunate that the APC government, in its usual insensitive nature attempted to suppress information by keeping mute over 24 hours after this horrendous attack which claimed the lives of promising Nigerians among whom was a young medical doctor, Dr. Chinelo Megafu who was fatally shot in the ill-fated train travel…

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“In 2021 over 10,366 Nigerians were killed by terrorists with over 2,900 abductions in countless terrorism related attacks in which no fewer than 964 security agents were killed, as revealed by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence Report published in the Guardian Newspaper of Thursday, January 3, 2022.

“Those killed in 2021 represents a scary 47% increase in the 7063 massacred by terrorists in 2020.

“More alarming is that the killing spree has continued in 2022 unabated. More than 536 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists since the beginning of this year. In the first three weeks of January 2022, about 486 Nigerians were killed by terrorists as reported in Premium Times of Sunday, January 23, 2022.

“Again, only last week, 50 innocent Nigerians were reportedly hacked to death by terrorists in the same Kaduna State!

“This is beside the hundreds of Nigerians, including students who were abducted by terrorists with many of them still languishing in their abductors’ den.

“The question to ask is, how many more Nigerians can our nation afford to lose because of the recklessness and arrogance in failure of the APC? Nigeria bleeds, families are hurting, parents mourn and agonize, yet the APC government is on vacation.”