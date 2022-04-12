From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two weeks after terrorists attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound train, relations of abducted passengers have appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the Kidnappers to release their loved ones.

Over 20 relations of the abductees, yesterday, gathered in Kaduna regarding the fate of the Kidnapped victims.

Leader of the group, Joseph Daudu (Real name withheld) said the last communication they had with the kidnappers was that the kidnappers requested that Federal Government should talk to them and not parents of the victims.

“It is not a new thing in this country for government to speak with kidnappers. It happened in Zamfara State when students were kidnapped. Government talked to kidnappers in Niger State when students were kidnapped and they were released.

“Even in Chibok, Borno State some students were released when government talked to kidnappers. Our own case should not be different. We want government to talk to the kidnappers so that they can release our people to us.

“The kidnappers have called us and said it is government they want to speak with, and not us as parents and relations. We are, therefore, appealing to the Federal Government to start talking with the kidnappers immediately so that they will not kill the people we are struggling to bring out of their den,” he said.