From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following current trending pictures of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack by terrorists, the former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd) has called on the Federal government to secure the release of the victims without further delay.

In a statement on Wednesday, Col. Umar noted that the pictures showed exhausted and frightened women and children under most harrowing conditions.

The former military governor who is the Chairman, Movement for Unity and Progress, a non-governmental organisation, also appealed to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations which will effect the release of the hostages.