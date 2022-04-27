From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Following current trending pictures of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack by terrorists, the former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (Rtd) has called on the Federal government to secure the release of the victims without further delay.
In a statement on Wednesday, Col. Umar noted that the pictures showed exhausted and frightened women and children under most harrowing conditions.
The former military governor who is the Chairman, Movement for Unity and Progress, a non-governmental organisation, also appealed to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations which will effect the release of the hostages.
“Pictures of the hostages abducted in the 28 March Abuja- Kaduna train attack are trending in the social media.
“The pictures, to say the least, are most disturbing, particularly as they show exhausted and frightened women and children under the most harrowing conditions.
“I appeal to the Federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of these innocent victims.
“I also appeal to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations which will be needed to effect that release.
“May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on these innocent and vulnerable victims”. The statement said
Leave a Reply