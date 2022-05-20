From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Apparently worried by the long stay of their loved ones in kidnappers’ dens, families of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attack have warned the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) not to resume train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route until the abductees are released.

Terrorists had planted explosives devices along the rail track which exploded on March 28, causing the train to derail and leading to the death of eight passengers, while many others were kidnapped.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The families said if the victims are not rescued unhurt by the authorities, they would resist any attempt to resume the train services.

They also demanded the sack of the entire management of the NRC for alleged gross incompetence.

They claimed that the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, has never contacted them over the incident 52 days ago.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

Speaking on behalf of the victim’s families, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, who is the chairman, told journalists at a press briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, that it was unfortunate that 52 days after the abduction of their beloved ones, all the NRC was interested in is the resumption of train services.

Jimoh described the move of the NRC as most insensitive, considering the fact that the 61 victims of the train attack were still languishing in the kidnappers’ den.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It has been 52 long days of captivity, fear, anxiety, tears, agony, trauma and, recently, despair. We cannot wait for this to come to an end. Amidst this depressing situation, the NRC announced its planned resumption of train services for Monday, May 23, 2022.

“Nigerians have clearly expressed their opposition to this highly insensitive decision of the NRC given that 61 Nigerian citizens are still languishing in the deep forest in the hands of their abductors. Moreover, can the NRC guarantee the safety of prospective passengers?” he said.