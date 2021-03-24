From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military Troops on Wednesday destroyed bandits’ camps, killed two bandits in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Several of the bandits were said to have escaped with life threatening injuries.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and One Division Nigerian Army have neutralized two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun LGA.

“Several bandits also escaped with life threatening injuries during the ongoing operations against armed bandits covering five local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The military disclosed this development in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government

“According to the report, the troops conducted search-and-rescue operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, Chikun LGA.

“Contact with bandits was made around Buruku village. A firefight ensued, during which two bandits were neutralized. Several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation.

“Responding to the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their consistency and commended them for the successful exercise.

“Further operations are set to take place in the general area”.