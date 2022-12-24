From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed ten bandits in two similar operations, seizing six motorcycles during ambush patrols in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas respectively of Kaduna State.

Report said the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the areas, and fell to the superior weaponry of the troops.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralized eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun/Birnin Gwari general areas.

“In a similar operation, troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes. The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.

“According to feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops thus made contact with bandits, and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission.

“The troops then engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles. “The troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude, and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations.”