From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military Troops of Operation Forest Sanity has killed two terrorists in a fierce battle in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement on Thursday by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity made further gains as they continued fighting patrols and clearance operations in the Birnin Gwari area.

“In an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, it was reported that the troops embarked on the clearance patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Doka-Sabon Layi-Kuriga-Maganda-Farin Ruwa road.

“The troops made contact with the bandits at Farin Ruwa. Two bandits were neutralized in the encounter, as the criminal elements were forced to withdraw under the troops’ superior firepower.

“The Kaduna State Government received the development with satisfaction, and commended the troops for another successful round of operations.

“Clearance and fighting patrols continue in the general area”.