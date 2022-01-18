From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops on Tuesday engaged terrorists in a fierce gun duel, killed three terrorists and rescued eight citizens in Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas respectively of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

“According to the first operational feedback, troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa. The troops fought their way through an ambush, which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack.

“An intense firefight followed at the targeted building. The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains that lined their exit.

“The troops pursued the terrorists through their withdrawal route and in the process rescued eight persons who had initially been taken hostage.

“One of the outlaws was neutralized by the troops during the operation.

“Similarly, an attack at Unguwar Tasha in Birnin Yero general area of Igabi LGA was successfully foiled by security forces, when terrorists tried to force their way into residential buildings in the area.

“One of the bandits was neutralized in this operation.

“Also, a terrorists’ attack was foiled in Hayin Kanwa, Giwa LGA. One of the terrorists was similarly neutralized during the encounter.

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed gratitude to the troops for their brave efforts during the operations. He commended the troops’ swift response to the attacks and their relentless force in beating back the outlaws to rescue the citizens.

“The Governor extended his prayers and warm regards to the eight rescued persons and wished them all the best for the future.

“The Kaduna State Government urges citizens to immediately report any individuals found seeking treatment for suspicious injuries, by calling the Security Operations Room.

“Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the general area”.