From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops on Monday foiled an attack by terrorists and killed five terrorists in the Kwanan Bataro community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a security report said.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military authorities that troops foiled an attack and neutralized five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa local government area.

“According to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town.

“The troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response.

“The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces. The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received. He encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.

“Security forces are sustaining monitoring and patrols in the general area.”