From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops in Kagarko, Kaduna, Monday night laid ambush and killed two bandits, with others escaping with gunshot wounds, said Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan.

While attempting to invade the road for an operation, the bandits had entered the kill zone where the troops opened fire on them, the commissioner reported.

The bandits are said to have returned fire as they beat a hasty retreat, with the rest of them escaping with gunshot wounds.

The troops reportedly suffered no casualties in the operation.

‘Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike on Monday night neutralized two bandits along the Sabon Iche-Kagarko Road, Kagarko local government area,’ Commissioner Aruwan stated.

‘According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops laid an ambush along the route following credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement in the area.

‘While attempting to invade the road for an operation, the bandits entered the killing zone and the troops opened fire. The bandits returned fire as they beat a hasty retreat.

‘After the firefight, the dead bodies of two bandits were retrieved by the troops, with the rest suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops suffered no casualties

‘Confirmation from local sources revealed that the bandits were indeed part of the notorious group terrorizing the area.

‘While expressing his elation at the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops’ gallantry and congratulated them for a successful expedition.

‘Aggressive patrols will continue in the general area.

‘Meanwhile, communities around the area are advised to report individuals seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries to security agencies.

‘Citizens are to note that any locals found harbouring or providing medical aid to bandits with bullet wounds will be charged as bandits.’