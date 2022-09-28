The military Troops of Operation Forest Sanity has carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, along the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary of Kaduna state.

The raid led to rescue of three hostages and recovery of arms and ammunitions, just as some of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali. The troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

“On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons.

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, eighteen rounds of ammunition, and eleven pump action cartridges.

“The Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

“The rescued citizens have been returned to their community. Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.

“Citizens are urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operatives”.