From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 15 travellers were on Monday rescued by the military troops in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna State.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven were said to have rescued the 15 travellers after repelling the bandits in Jagindi area of the local government.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a LGA.

“According to the report, the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit.

“The troops responded to a distress call and mobilized swiftly to the location. They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons.

“Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area”.