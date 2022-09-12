From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped hostages during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.
This followed a clearance operation by the troops under Operation Forest Sanity (OFS).
This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.
The statement read:
“According to operational feedback, the troops, under the Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.
“Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp. The victims were rescued by the troops, and are identified as follows:
“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts. Citizens will be updated on further developments.”
