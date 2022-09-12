From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped hostages during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

This followed a clearance operation by the troops under Operation Forest Sanity (OFS).

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement read: