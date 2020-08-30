Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Two members of the Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, were allegedly killed when they clashed with men of the Nigeria Police Force in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.

The leader of the group, Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, have been in ‘safe’ custody followed the bloody clash that occurred between the followers of the Zakzaky and men of the Nigerian Army that left scores dead in Zaria in December 2015.

Earlier, there were reports of gunshots around the popular Ahmadu Bello Way by Kano road, apparently as Police made efforts to disperse the protesting IMN members who usually process in their numbers.

The IMN group had protested severally across the country to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

But, the Kaduna State Government had since outlawed the group and prohibited all forms of protests or large gathering in the State a few years ago.

Confirming this unfortunate development, a leader of IMN who spoke in confidence hinted that, two of their members hit by the bullets from the Police lost their lives while unquantified others sustain varying degree of injuries.

“As we speak, we are working on our press release. There was a clash and two of our members were killed by Police. Several other members were also injured”, he said.