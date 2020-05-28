Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District in the red Chamber of the National Assembly, Uba Sani has commended the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for given free compulsory education to the 218 Almajarai recently repatriated to Kaduna due to COVID-19.

El-Rufai had earlier in the week announced the free compulsory education for 218 repatriated Almajarai after tested negative to COVID-19 in line with the education policy in the State.

Uba Sani, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other financial Institutions in a statement he personally signed to commemorate this year’s Children’s day said, the Governor’s action was evident that he meant well for the children in the State.

“I appreciate Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the free education granted the Almajirai children who were recently repatriated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Uba Sani Foundation will in its usual way, support the state government in order to achieve a better Kaduna state where the education of children is held priority”, he said. The lawmaker further called on the Federal Government and National Assembly to ensure implementation of relevant laws in favour of child’s health and education welfare.

The lawmaker specifically called on the Federal Ministry of Education to reinvent the Children’s Day celebrations and give it the priority attention it deserves noting that, majority of them have no access to education, medicare and recreation

According to him, “available data indicates that Nigeria is a country of the young. Children constitute about half of the country’s population but the story of the Nigerian child remains one of joy and sadness. Majority of them have no access to education, medicare and recreation.

“Some are subjected to child labour and other forms of inhuman treatment. Many of them have not experienced the joy of growing up. Many bear the burden of fending for their families at very tender ages. They are also the victims of bloody conflicts in various communities”, he said regrettably.