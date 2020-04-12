Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, felicitated with Christians at Easter, urging them to use the occasion to pray for the country while observing the lockdown in their respective homes.

The senator in a statement at the weekend regretted that, unlike the tradition at Easter when Christians across the globe gather in churches to worship and celebrate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Friday and His glorious resurrection on Sunday, this Easter would be different due to the lockdown.

“Although traditional church services are cancelled, this does not mean Easter is cancelled and its message can still be lived out in all walks of life in acts of service, compassion, and care.

“The world, and indeed Nigeria have a lot to learn from the life and death of Jesus Christ as we struggle to keep the rampaging COVID-19 at bay. Health personnel in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 are the real symbols of extraordinary love and sacrifice.

“I urge us to emulate the exemplary humility, moderation and tact of Jesus Christ. He represents forgiveness and love. He deployed the “weapons” of patience, gentleness and love to great effect.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an economic crisis in Nigeria. As painful as the measures may be, they are necessary for our survival. We must not despair. Rather, we should be at our creative and compassionate best.

“We must re-energize our sense of community and collectively fashion strategies to survive these challenging times. We either assist each other to go through the rough times or we shall be counted among the casualties,” he stated.

While saluting the resilience of the people of Kaduna State, Senator Uba cheered the spirit of his constituents and urged them to continue to support and comply with the measures put in place by the Kaduna State Government to contain the spread of the virus, which has already claimed 10 lives in the country.