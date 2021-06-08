From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday a ‘special bulletin’ announcing the indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduate programmes.

Recently, the Kaduna State Government announced an increase in tuition fees in all state-run higher education institutions, which in the case of KASU led to fresh undergraduates paying between N150,000 and N400,000 as against the initial N27,000 to N38,000, depending on their course of study.

This development had led to protests by KASU students to pressure both state government and school management to rescind their decisions.

The special bulletin, which was signed by the school’s Registrar (Academics) Samuel Swanta Manshop, announced the suspension of academic activities for the concerned students, the reason for the decision not made public.

The bulletin reads in part:

‘The Management of Kaduna State University wishes to notify Staff, Students and the general public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

‘Postgraduate programmes, College of Medicine, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Part-Time programmes are to continue with their activities.

‘Staff are also expected to report to work as usual. Management will communicate any development.’