By Emma Jemegah and Paul Erewuba, Benin

Kaduna State has unveiled plans to host the 2022 National Sports Festival.

In a brochure released by the state Ministry of Sports, the governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai said they intend to raise the bar having hosted the 16th edition of the festival.

“We have already commenced upgrading the facilities used in 2016 to meet contemporary standards.

“I hereby seize this unique opportunity to reaffirm our willingness and readiness to host the biennial event and plead with the Council of Sports approval for Kaduna State as host of the 2022 National Sports Festival.”