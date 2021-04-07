By Emma Jemegah and Paul Erewuba, Benin
Kaduna State has unveiled plans to host the 2022 National Sports Festival.
In a brochure released by the state Ministry of Sports, the governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai said they intend to raise the bar having hosted the 16th edition of the festival.
“We have already commenced upgrading the facilities used in 2016 to meet contemporary standards.
“I hereby seize this unique opportunity to reaffirm our willingness and readiness to host the biennial event and plead with the Council of Sports approval for Kaduna State as host of the 2022 National Sports Festival.”
Kaduna State is bidding to host the festival for the third time. It first hosted the third edition in 1977, and had another successful hosting in 2009.
Some of the proposed venues are Kaduna Club, Murtala Square, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna Township Stadium, Kaduna State University, the Nigeria Defence Academy, Police College and the Kaduna Polytechnic.
The brochure stated that construction of seven new stadia in Kaduna, Zaria, Kafanchan, Kachia Lere, Birnin Gwari and Saminaka are ongoing and would be ready for the festival if Kaduna is granted the right.
