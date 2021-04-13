From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that Nigeria’s victory in its battle against insecurity is around the corner.

Pastor Adeboye, who made the declaration when he paid a courtesy call on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday, told the governor that he is praying for him, Kaduna State and the country at large.

The General Overseer was in Kaduna to pray for the security and peace in the state following abduction of some of his church members and their eventual release by bandits a few weeks ago.

The clergyman, who said that he has known the governor for many years, described him as a tender-hearted man.

‘We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling,’ Pastor Adeboye said.

The General Overseer assured the governor that ‘victory is around the corner. We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you, sir, that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria.’

Pastor Adeboye said that ‘when God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticizing you now, will probably see the other side of story.’

In his response, Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the Redeemed Family over the recent abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna, adding that ‘we also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.

‘This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more,’ the governor added.

According to Governor El-Rufai, the Redeemed Church ‘has been a pillar of strength, a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state. And we are very grateful with the contributions that they have made.’

The governor urged Pastor Adeboye to continue to encourage the church to expand throughout Kaduna, saying: ‘Our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings.’