From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A fighter jet at the weekend dislodged several locations of bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, just as two suspected bandits were apprehended by locals in Chikun Local Government Area, beating one to death.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “In continuation of offensives against identified bandit hideouts, air platforms conducted armed missions over locations in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Sani Maichuku, Alhaji Chorki, Sangeku, Zabiya, Dutsen Magaji, Kotonkoro and adjoining settlements.

“At Sani Maichuku, several bandits’ settlements were sighted, and were engaged as some bandits attempted to escape on three motorcycles.

“Similarly, at Alhaji Chokri, bandits were sighted on five motorcycles with herds of cattle, and were duly neutralised by the fighter jet crew.

“Communication was maintained with ground troops particularly at Zabiya and Gwaska; no suspicious activity was reported in those locations.

“In another development, the military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike, reported that suspected bandits attacked some farmers in a community off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun Local Government Area.