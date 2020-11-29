Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that the government is expanding access to tertiary education for it citizens by establishing satellite campuses in all the local governments.

The Deputy Governor, who disclosed this when she received the National Executive Council, Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) at the weekend, also said that the Kaduna State University (KASU) will soon relocate to its permanent site at Rigachikun area of the state capital.

Dr Balarabe revealed that the Procurement Monitoring Council of the state government had approved the construction of several structures at the KASU permanent site in order to fast track the relocation.

According to her, the state places much emphasis on human capital development and that explains why the Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration has been devoting 26 percent of its annual budget to education in the past five years.

Dr Balarabe also said that the state government had made 12 years basic education free for all children in the state in line with its vision of securing the future of the state and developing its human capital.

Earlier, the National President of CAANU, Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, told the Deputy Governor that they were in Kaduna State for the association’s 4th Quarterly Delegates Conference of the association being hosted by the Kaduna State University.