From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

‘We cannot question God’ were the words of Baptist Conference President Reverend Ishaya Adamu Jangado regarding the release in batches of 121 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna.

Bandits had on July 5 broken into Bethel Baptist High School located at Damishi along the Kaduna-Kachia highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, taking 121 students as hostages.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the ordination of 30 pastors at Albarka Fellowship Baptist church, Kaduna, Reverend Jangado said: ‘As Christians, we are people of faith and the simple definition of faith is that you receive what you have not even seen. So our heart desire is that we want to receive all our students in the forest.

‘But we are receiving them in batches, and the Bible says all things worketh for good for those who believe in him. If it pleases God that our students should come in batches we cannot question God. We are happy that God loves us all.’

He charged the newly ordained pastors to ‘pursue your calling to the end, finish well. It is not easy to be a pastor in this end-time generation that we are in, these perilous times in the country. It is my prayer that you finish well and finish strong.’

Fielding questions from reporters, the Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, called on the government to use constitutional provisions to end insecurity in the country.

Bandits on Friday evening freed an additional 32 students of the Baptist school, making it the 4th batch of 90 students released so far, with 31 others still at the mercy of their abductors.

