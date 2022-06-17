From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the fallouts from the just concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, the Lawyer of one of the aspirants Usman Ibrahim (Sardaunan Badarawa), Barr Samuel Atung (SAN) disclosed at the weekend that the legal team has video evidence showing alleged over-voting during the exercise.

The Senior Advocate who disclosed in an interview with newsmen at Federal High Court, Kaduna, noted that the primary election which produced Lawal Adamu (Mr LA) as Kaduna Central PDP candidate was marred by over-voting and other irregularities.

“After the Kaduna central PDP primary to select its candidate for the 2023 general election, our client wrote a petition to the party’s appeal panel challenging the outcome of the exercise.

“We had video evidence to that effect and the committee considered our appeal and forwarded its recommendation to the Central Working Committee (CWC) which in its wisdom called for a repeat of the primary election.

“The PDP wrote INEC, intimated the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and other relevant stakeholders of its decision to hold a repeat primary for Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, which was a welcome development.

“Unfortunately on the appointed date, our client, after mobilizing his supporters to the venue of the repeat primary, only to be told that the exercise would no longer hold due to the direction by the power that is.

“We came to court today (Friday) seeking that the PDP be compelled not to forward the name of any candidate in the interest of justice and fairness for the 2023 general election until after a repeat primary election has taken place.

“We all know the legal consequences of over-voting as clearly spelt out in our legal jurisprudence which has the potential to void an electoral result and process.

“We have already canvassed our position before the court which has made the matter a subjudice until the court considered judgement.

“The matter was for mention today. We have a motion on notice for an injunction restricting PDP from forwarding the name of any candidate to INEC until a repeat of the primary” he explained.

However, the court did not seat today just as the Judge, Justice Muhammad Garba Umar adjourned the case to June 20, 2022/for continuation.

