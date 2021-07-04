From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai has finally opened up on why he withdrew his son, Abubakar-Sadiq, from Kaduna Capital School, a public school, where he was enrolled in 2019.

Governor el-Rufai said that security reports available to his government had it that three bandit groups were planning to abduct his son from the school.

He said that he had to withdraw him otherwise kidnappers may put lives of many other pupils in danger trying to go after his child.

El-Rufai, who disclosed this during an interview with the Pidgin Service of the BBC, said that he had also enrolled Sadiq’s younger sister, Nasrine in the same school after turning six years, before the security development forcing the family to withdraw the children temporarily.

He, however, said that the two children who are currently at home schooling and only going to Capital School to write exams, will return to the school fully when security improves.

According to him, “my son and also my daughter are registered in the school because his (Abubakar-Sadiq) sister also clocked six and we registered her in the school. But we had to temporarily withdrawn them for security of the school because we received security report that three groups were planning to attack the school and kidnap my son.

“I don’t think they (kidnappers) would have succeeded because there are enough security in the school to prevent them, but it would expose other pupils of the school to danger. We didn’t know the kind of weapon they would have brought. I had taken a stand against payment of ransom and we had report that three groups were planning to kidnap my son from Capital School to see whether I will pay ransom or not if my son is kidnapped.”

The governor said that they had to make the decision to withdraw his son and daughter based on the advice of the security agents, adding that, “both Abubakar Sadiq and Nasrine will go back to the school when there is confidence that their attendance will not put the school at risk.”

